Savannah Fire says hotel on fire was scheduled for demo Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Fire officials say an abandoned hotel that caught fire Tuesday in Savannah was slated for demolition Wednesday.
According to Savannah Fire, their crews assisted Chatham Fire battling the blaze at the old Travel Inn, located near The Shell House Restaurant on West Gateway Boulevard.
It's unclear at this time if the fire is weather-related or otherwise.
This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for updates.
