Crews battle two Southside Savannah apartment fires, five people displaced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday night the Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to two fires on Savannah’s south side. One of the fires left five people displaced.

The first fire happened at 8:41 p.m. in the 10700 Block of Egmont Road.

Responding firefighters discovered a small fire in the exterior wall of a vacant apartment. The SFD says neighbors used a garden hose to extinguish the bulk of the fire. Firefighters opened up the wall and completely extinguished the blaze. No one was injured.

The second fire happened at 8:53 p.m. in the 12000 Block of Middleground Road.

Fire officials say a grease fire from an apartment’s kitchen stove spread to portions of a wall.

Crews prevented the blaze from spreading beyond the kitchen. No one was physically injured, but five people were displaced.

The SFD reminds residents that most home fires can be prevented and offered advice to keep your home safe: