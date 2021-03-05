Crews battle two Southside Savannah apartment fires, five people displaced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday night the Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to two fires on Savannah’s south side. One of the fires left five people displaced.
The first fire happened at 8:41 p.m. in the 10700 Block of Egmont Road.
Responding firefighters discovered a small fire in the exterior wall of a vacant apartment. The SFD says neighbors used a garden hose to extinguish the bulk of the fire. Firefighters opened up the wall and completely extinguished the blaze. No one was injured.
The second fire happened at 8:53 p.m. in the 12000 Block of Middleground Road.
Fire officials say a grease fire from an apartment’s kitchen stove spread to portions of a wall.
Crews prevented the blaze from spreading beyond the kitchen. No one was physically injured, but five people were displaced.
The SFD reminds residents that most home fires can be prevented and offered advice to keep your home safe:
- Never cook while sleepy
- Stay in the kitchen while food is frying, boiling, grilling or broiling on the stove
- Turn off the stove if you have to leave the room
- Set timers while food is cooking
- Keep dish towels, paper products, curtains, wooden utensils and anything that can burn away from the stovetop