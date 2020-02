Scene of a structure fire on Larbre Road (by WSAV’s Tyler Smiley)

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews have extinguished a house fire that broke out Thursday afternoon on Wilmington Island.

The Chatham County Police Department closed down a portion of Penn Waller Road at Larbre Road in both directions for a few hours as firefighters from Chatham Emergency Services responded.



Scene of a structure fire on Larbre Road (by WSAV’s Tyler Smiley)

The area reopened just before 4 p.m.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or if anyone was home at the time it started.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.