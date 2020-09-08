Morning fire damages local businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Chatham Emergency Services, fire crews responded to a large fire in the 8500 block of Ferguson Avenue.

Savannah Fire and Chatham Fire & EMS both responded to the scene.

Officials ask residents to avoid the area. Officials have closed Ferguson Avenue between Skidaway Road and Beechwood Avenue while crews battle the fire.

According to reports, two businesses, What’s for Dinner and Non Stop Fitness, suffered damage.

Crews continue to investigate a cause of the blaze.

WSAV News has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest online and on air.