EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Two major fires broke out in Effingham County Sunday, fire officials said.

The first happened earlier on 4th Street in Rincon where an entire single family home was lost to the flames.

Officials tell News 3 there was one victim who suffered a minor injury.

The second blaze was in a mobile home park in Springfield on McCall Road. Two sheds and a mobile home were lost to the fire.

The causes of each fire remain under investigation.