Crews attempt to rescue man on top of a radio station tower in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hinesville police and fire departments attempt to talk to a man who climbed the WGML radio tower on the 300 block of Rolland St. early Monday morning.

Officials do not know what the man’s intentions are or what prompted him to climb the tower estimated to be 360 to 400 feet.

Emergency crews sealed off the Bradwell Institute parking lot adjacent to the radio station.

The Hinesville fire department has brought its ladder truck in an attempt to reach the man who at times began swinging from the top of the tower.

Police are using a bullhorn to talk to the man in an effort to help him climb down. The man’s mother is on scene.