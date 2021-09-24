Crescent Dr. shooting investigation: One injured, Savannah police search for suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) investigates a shooting in the area of Crescent Dr. and Pennsylvania Ave.

Police located a male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene after responding to a shots-fired call in the 200 block of Crescent Dr. at 11:30 a.m.

Police are searching for a suspect they say was seen running from the area westbound towards Pennsylvania Ave.

The suspect is described as a black male with a black skull cap, black hoodie and a black or gray backpack.

Police ask that anyone with any information on this incident to call CrimeStoppers or our violent crimes tip number at 912-525-3124.