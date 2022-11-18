POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Boulevard sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday.

An 18-wheeler hauling rollover paper, rolled over on top of a convertible. The woman driving the convertible was trapped underneath.

According to the Pooler fire chief, a roofing company and a nearby construction worker rushed to the scene of the accident to help lift the truck off the car. They used a crane and forklift to hoist the trailer high enough to stop it from crushing the car beneath it.

The chief said those good Samaritans likely saved this woman’s life. One of those workers told WSAV that it was simply the right thing to do.

“Just normal people helping people,” Nick Giggey said. “Feels good, you know?”