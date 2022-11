POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Traffic is slow near the I-95/I-16 interchange in Pooler after a crash left a boat on the roadway. SB lanes will be closed until further notice as crews work to clear the scene. NB traffic is also slow in the area.

It appears the driver of a Range Rover, heading southbound and towing the boat, slammed into the center guardrail and the boat then came off the trailer. The boat was slung at least 30 yards down the road.