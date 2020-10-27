Crash on Trask Parkway injures one

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – The Burton Fire District responded to a two vehicle collision on Trask Parkway Monday evening.

Officials say emergency crews responded to the crash on Trask Parkway by Garrett Smalls Rd. at 9:00 p.m.

At the scene, first responders discovered one of the vehicles, a pick-up on its side.

Officials say the driver of the pickup truck appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.

This is the seventh motor vehicle collision for the Burton Fire District in the last seven days.

Burton paramedics and advanced EMTs have assisted over 10 injured occupants in five of those collisions.