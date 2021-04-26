Hardeeville Police: Passenger killed in crash on I-95

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hardeeville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Monday morning on Interstate 95 northbound.

Officials tell WSAV a car and truck transporting a trailer were involved in the incident at Exit 5 (Highway 17) shortly after 11:30 a.m.

A passenger in the car was killed. Their identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

The car’s driver was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

Drivers on I-95 saw major delays in the hours following the crash. Some traffic congestion is expected to remain throughout Monday afternoon.

Port Wentworth officials also report traffic delays on Highway 21 as a result of the incident.