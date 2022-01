SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a car crash near the Bull River Bridge Saturday afternoon.

The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) says the crash is causing increased traffic on and off Tybee Island. There are no alternate routes to Tybee Island.

TIPD says it will continue to provide updates on the crash. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.