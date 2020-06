SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash on northbound 95 claimed the life of one person Monday morning just outside of Richmond Hill.

Wednesday the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) identified the victim in the collision as Christina Nicole Collins, 29, of Richmond Hill.

According to the GSP, a tractor trailer struck Collins around 4:30 a.m. Monday on I-95 northbound near exit 90.

The crash remains under investigation.