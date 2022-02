SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) investigates a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on the eastbound lane of Liberty Street near Bull Street.

Police closed down the roadway to traffic. Police ask drivers to seek an alternative route.

The current condition of the pedestrian was not available at the time of this report.

