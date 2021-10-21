Deadly crash involving log truck leads to Hwy 21 lane closures in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash on Highway 21 outside of Rincon involving a log truck has claimed a life.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), the crash occurred Thursday morning on Highway 21 near Goshen Road. Officials closed the South Bound lanes of Highway 21 as first responders work the scene.

ECSO confirmed the crash was fatal. Furthers details have not been released at this time.

ECSO asks drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story. WSAV will bring you the latest information as they are released.