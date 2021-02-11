Crash critically injures woman, Savannah Police investigate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit investigates a pedestrian-involved crash that left a Garden City woman with critical injuries.

Police responded to the crash on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Louisville Road and W. Boundary Street.

Police say Martha De Sanchez, 68, was attempting to cross the street at a crosswalk when she was struck by a Toyota Tundra driven by Ronald Pollins, 65, of Garnett, S.C.

Officials say De Sanchez was transported to a hospital.

Her current condition is unknown.

Police continue to investigate.