CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public.

Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January.

Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 Waters Ave in Savannah scored a 71% on their food inspection report in January. Some of their violations included raw chicken stored next to a head of lettuce and raw shrimp stored above the head of lettuce.

Also noted was a buildup of food, grease, and debris on the fryers, the sink, and the refrigeration units. Additionally noted was a buildup of food and other debris on non-food contact surfaces of cooking equipment and outside of refrigeration units as well as food debris and accumulations on the floors and walls.

Chinatown Buffet located at 309 US Hwy. 80 in Garden City scored a 72% on their food inspection report in January. Some of their violations included raw fish stored next to tomato sauce in the reach-in cooler. Also observed raw chicken stored next to cooked chicken in another reach-in cooler. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, food should be protected from cross-contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from cooked and ready-to-eat foods.

During the inspection, an in-use knife was being stored between the equipment and not on a clean and sanitized portion of the food preparation table. During the inspection, the employee moved the knife.

La Comarca Mexican Grocery Store located at 4811 Ogeechee Rd. in Savannah scored a 75% on their food inspection report in January. Some of their violations were food item temperatures in cold-holding units that were not properly maintained. During the inspection, the person in charge and employees discarded all of the food items stored over 24 hours, such as cow tongue and turkey.

There was also food stored in the cooler held past the discard date. During the inspection, the person in charge had employees discard the food items.

Bahama Bobs located at 111 Canal St #401 in Pooler scored a 77% on their food inspection report in January. Some of the violations included crab dip, shrimp, chicken, cheese (parmesan, cheddar, shredded, grated), crab, butter, oysters, chili, broccoli cheddar soup, milk, hushpuppy mix, chicken wings, seafood chowder, and tilapia being stored in a cooling that was unable to maintain temperatures of 41F or below due to the unit having a torn gasket. The items were discarded and the unit was recommended not to be used until fixed and the Chatham County Health Department was notified.

The facility also received a note to perform an immediate deep clean due to major food debris throughout the facility on walls, equipment, under equipment, and within the equipment, and handles. There was also carbon build-up on the grill, and build-up on hand sinks.

Also noted were fruit flies around the bar.

Savannah Asian Cuisine located at 1216 ABERCORN ST scored a 77% on their food inspection report in January. Some violations were cooling pans of cooked chicken with Lasko fans on the floor. The person in charge discarded the chicken during the inspection.

Chicken strips, fried chicken, cooked beef and lo mein that were in the walk in cooler of the main kitchen were being held at over 41 degrees when it should be maintained at 41°F (5°C) or below to prevent food-borne illnesses.

The vent hood in the main kitchen had a buildup of grease and debris. The sticker for vent hood cleaning showed that the last cleaning was done in 2020.

Congratulations to the following food service businesses that scored a perfect 100% on their food inspection reports in January.

Perfect Scores

Savannah

Alexander’s Bistro located at 1201 Bull St.

Alligator Soul located at 114 Barnard St.

A.M. Eats (Town Place Suites) located at 4 Jay. R. Turner Dr.

Amigos Nuevos (SCAD) located at 302 W. Boundary St.

Applebee’s Grill and Bar located at 587 Al Henderson Blvd.

Arco Cocktail Lounge & Coastal Fare located at 42 E Bay St.

Army Bratz Southern Cooking (Mobile Unit) located at 4712 Ogeechee Rd.

Baldino’s Giant Jersey Subs located at 6001 Ogeechee Rd. Unit 104

Bar Bubbly located at 38 Whitaker St.

Baymont Inn & Suites Midtown located at 2 Lee Blvd.

Beauregards Juggernaut located at 6724 Waters Ave.

Below Zero located at 318 Mall Blvd. STE 300 D

Bowtie Barbecue Co. located at 6724 Waters Ave.

Bull Street Taco located at 1608 Bull St.

Byte Cafe (including Base of Operation) located at 3515 Montgomery St.

Cape Creations Catering located at 114 Horizon Park Dr.

Carnival Sushi located at 3515 Montgomery St.

Chatham Cafe (SCAD) located at 609 Abercorn St.

Chipotle Mexican Grill located at 318 Mall Blvd STE 600

Crystal Beer Parlor located at 301 W. Jones St.

Devillars Seafood & Steak located at 5630 Ogeechee Rd.

Dominos located at 5796 Ogeechee Rd. STE 103

Eggs Up Grill located at 5710 Ogeechee Rd Suite 450

Elks Lodge #183 located at 183 Wilshire Blvd

Fat Tuesday located at 19 E. Bay St.

Fat Tuesday located at 427 E. River St.

Five Guys located at 175 W. Bay St.

Folklore located at 36 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Goose Feathers Cafe & Bakery located at 39 Barnard St.

Henny Penny Art and Space Cafe located at 1514 Bull St.

Hungry Vegan (including Base of Operation) located at 2 E Lathrop Ave.

Juice Box (Kiosk) located at 7804 Abercorn St.

L & L Hawaiian Barbecue located at 318 Mall Blvd Building 800 Suite A

Lavida Country Club located at 525 Windsor Rd.

Leopold’s Ice Cream located at 212 E. Broughton St.

Little Caesars #349 located at 10 BERWICK BLVD STE B

Locally Made Savannah located at 223 W. Broughton St.

Luvenia’s (Mobile and Base of Operation) located at 11 Gateway Blvd. 34

Mac Attack 2 (Mobile Unit) Located at 603 Kline St.

Mainstay Sleep Inn Savannah Midtown located at 6800 Abercorn St.

Marine Extension Center located at 30 OCEAN SCIENCE CIR

McDonalds located at 1 A Gateway Blvd. E.

Mike’s Shaved Ice located at 5901 Ogeechee Rd.

Miyabi Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse located at 200 Eisenhower Dr.

Montgomery Cafe located at 3515 Montgomery St.

Moodrights located at 2424 Abercorn St.

Nom Nom Poke Shop (including Base of Operation and Cart) located at 1821 Bull St.

Picker Joe’s Antique Mall & Vintage Market located at 217 E 41st St.

Pizza Hut #34745 located at 318 Mall Blvd.

Pretzel Maker located at 7804 Abercorn St. Unit 95 A

Ramada by Wyndham Savannah Gateway located at 1 Gateway Blvd E

Residence Inn by Marriott Savannah Midtown located at 5710 White Bluff Rd.

Royal Tasty Avenue Food Truck 2.5 E Lathrop Ave.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard (Mobile Cart and Truck) located at 7878 US-80

Ruskin Cafe located at 516 Drayton St.

Savannah Bee Company Honey House located at 104 W. Broughton St.

Savannah Holy Church of God located at 707 Little Neck Rd

Savannah Nutrition located at 7400 Abercorn St. STE 705

Savannah Regional Youth Detention located at 191 Carl Griffin Dr.

Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum located at 41 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Space Coast Cafe Coffee & Smoothies located at 12411 White Bluff Rd.

Springhill Suites Savannah Airport located at 1 Jay Turner Dr.

Starland Strange & Bazaar located at 17 W. 41st. St.

Subway Store #2246 located at 31 Fort Argyle Rd.

Subway Store # 37219 located at 5710 Ogeechee Rd.

Summit Food Service located at 1050 Carl Griffin Dr.

TAD Café at the SCAD Museum of Art located at 601 Turner Blvd.

Target Food Avenue located at 14045 Abercorn St.

The Funky Brunch Cafe located at 304 E Broughton St.

The Hive (SCAD, including Base of Operation) located at 201 W Boundary St.

The Neener Neener Tiki Lounge located at 13015 Abercorn St. STE D-11

The Paris Market located at 36 W. Broughton St.

The Southern Palate located at 1014 W. 52nd St. Unit B

Thunderbolt Transitional Care & Rehabilitation Center located at 3223 Falligant Ave.

Troupial located at 9 W 43rd St.

Two Tides Brewing Company located at 12 W 41st St.

UGA Marine Extension Center and Georgia Sea Grant located at 30 Ocean Science Cir.

Victory Market located at 1 W. Victory Dr.

Wendy’s located at 5996 Ogeechee Rd.

William Reed Memorial Post 660 located at 5115 Ogeechee Rd.

Zaxabys located at 5971 Ogeechee Rd.

3 Tops Bar-b-ecue located at 5796 Ogeechee Rd.

912 Brew Coffee and Tea House located at 600 E. Broughton St. Suite B

Tybee Island

Beau & Arrow’s Frozen Yogurt & Coffee Located at 23 Tybrisa St. # B

Seaweeds located at 1405 Butler Ave.

Sweet Dream Ice Cream located at Pier, Tybrisa St.

Garden City

Pupuseria Salvadorena Las Veronicas located at 109 Minus Ave. STE C1

The Lunch Box located at 2788 W. Hwy.80

Pooler

All Migh-Tea Boba Shop located at 200 Tanger Outlet Blvd. Ste. 861

Ark Royal Burgers (Mobile Unit) located at 1370 E. US Hwy 80 STE F

Auntie Anne’s located at 200 Tanger Outlet Blvd. Spc. 498

Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs (Mobile Unit) located at 1022 E. Hwy 80

Burrito Express Mexican Grill located at 50 Tanger Outlets Blvd

Cottonwood Suites Savannah Hotel located at 301 Governor Treutlen Dr

Eurest at Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems located at 1000 Pine Meadow Dr

First Watch located at 400 Pooler Parkway STE 100

Fuel Nutrition of Pooler located at 1212 E. US-80 STE 800

Magnolia Inn & Suites located at 107 San Dr.

Shane’s Rib Shack located at 441 Pooler Pkwy

Stir Coffee Co. located at 505 US-80 Suite A

Subway #12800 located at 1014 Hwy. 80 W. Unit 700

The British Pie Company (including Base of Operation) located at 1370 E. US Hwy 80 STE F

The Brothers Pizza & Grill located at 990 Pine Barren Rd.

The Ice Cream Stop located at 920 Morgan Corner Rd. Unit G

Umami Noodle Bar located at 103 Park Ave Suite 100

Which Wich located at 240 Tanger Outlets Blvd.

Bloomingdale

Baldino’s Giant Jersey Subs located at 2890 Little Neck Rd.

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill located at 2890 Little Neck Rd. Unit 101

Roy’s Nutz & Buttz located at 101 E, US-80