Cow caught on I-16 heading to animal sanctuary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The cow that closed down a ramp on Interstate 16 last month is leaving Savannah for a new home.

Known as LEOnora, Penelope and other nicknames, the cow is heading to an animal sanctuary up in New Jersey.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD), who has been housing the cow with Chatham County Animal Services, says Skylands Farm Animal Sanctuary is picking her up this weekend.

(Savannah Police Department)

Police have nicknamed the cow LEOnora (Savannah Police Department)

SPD says the cow’s owners never came forward to take her home after she was captured on the interstate.

They received numerous calls and messages offering her a safe home and eventually decided on Skylands to take the reins.

SPD plans to post updates on their Mounted Patrol Facebook page as the cow gets her send-off.