COVID vaccines now available for kids 5 to 11 in the Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday marks the first day children aged 5 to 11 can get the COVID vaccination in the hostess city. On its first day, the Chatham County health department had 75 slots.

The health department has two locations where children can get vaccinated and are available five days a week. The department says that they have several thousand doses at the moment.

It’s been a day some parents like Cristina Gibson have waited a long time for.

“I was relieved,” she said. “I’ve been waiting for the vaccine to come out for the younger age groups. Just because I know how easily it spreads in the classroom setting.”

And her daughter Alyssa was happy to do her part.

“Well, I was iffy at first,” the 11-year-old said. “But then I realized there’s so much good that can come out of it and so I was willing.”

Aylssa’s mother does recognize that the decision is a very personal one to make. Dr. Stephen Thacker with Memorial Health agrees and acknowledges that asking questions is only normal.

“There’s going to be a lot of parents who have natural questions,” he said. “And it’s appropriate to say you know I really want to make sure I’m informed as a parent when I’m making decisions for my child.”