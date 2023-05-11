SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today marks the official end of the COVID emergency declaration.

“We’re looking to the future now and hopefully we don’t have any of these pandemics in the near future, but we have a high state of readiness now,” says Dr. Tim Connelly, an internal medicine physician at Memorial Health.

While the end of the emergency era does signal a substantial and important decrease in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, doctors want to remind the public, this doesn’t mean COVID is gone.

“It’s very likely that we’re going to see COVID from time to time, just like we see the flu, however, it’s also very likely that the majority of people are going to do well. We have treatments, we have prevention, we have vaccines,” Dr. Connelly said.

Still, for many in the health care profession, there’s relief knowing that COVID is no longer considered to be the threat it once was. This is especially true for residents who were just starting their careers when the pandemic hit.

“I think for me at least, there’s a big sense of relief. I’d hope other people feel the same because it shows that we can get through some of these challenging times,” says Dr. William Jones, a second-year resident at Memorial Health.

Overall, health experts say that while COVID isn’t over, they’re feeling good about where we are now.

“Again, cautiously optimistic, because we’ve seen since the peak of the omicron surge when things were really, really bad. We’ve seen about 92 percent decrease in cases since then, about 80 percent decrease in hospitalizations and an 80 percent decrease in deaths,” says District Director for the Coastal Health District Dr. Bonzo Reddick.

The Coastal Health District does still have a federal supply of tests and vaccines and will continue to offer free kits and vaccinations until supplies run out, which they suspect will be sometime in the fall.