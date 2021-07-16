COVID cases up in Georgia and Chatham County, Delta variant blamed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County commissioners heard some not-so-good news Friday about the number of COVID-19 cases.

“Unfortunately, we’re starting to see not an increase in cases only statewide, but in Chatham County,” said Chris Rustin, the administrator of the Chatham County Health Department.

“In the last 14 days, we have seen statewide a 74 percent increase in positive cases,” said Ruskin.

He said cases were down quite significantly within recent weeks but that the state is being affected by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

“Almost half of the cases, around 43 percent, are occurring in young adults, and that’s not surprising because that’s one of the most challenging populations that we’ve been trying to vaccinate,” said Ruskin.

He said 36 percent of those ages 18 to 39 have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

The number of cases in Chatham County has doubled in the past two weeks, from 53 cases on July 1 to 111 cases on July 15.

“When you look at all the hospitalization data, nearly all deaths that are occurring now are among unvaccinated people,” Ruskin told county leaders.

He also said testing has jumped 20 percent, which may be an indication of more people feeling symptoms, and/or more people hearing about the increase in cases and trying to figure out if they have been exposed.

He is urging commissioners to keep monitoring the situation and urging those not vaccinated to get a shot.

“This does certainly appear to be the start of a disturbing trend,” said Ruskin. “So people should still be wearing masks when appropriate and social distancing.”