Covid Cases rising as CDC says don’t travel for December holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More than 4,000 people in Georgia tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, an indication the numbers are going in the wrong direction statewide.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s now a problem everywhere and that the next three months are critical. “Right now unfortunately, we have a pandemic that’s really throughout the nation,” said Dr. Robert Redfield who is the director of the CDC. “And there isn’t really that resilience of health care capacity to be able to be shifted.”

Redfield offered a dire picture for the upcoming winter as he spoke during an online forum which was hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Health experts are already bracing for a spike in cases because so many Americans traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday despite pleas not to do so. Now the CDC is again pleading with people not to travel during the December holidays. It also says all those who traveled recently, especially those under 40, should be tested and should isolate if they have symptoms.

In terms of hospital capacity, Redfield said that currently “90-percent of our hospitals in this nation are actually in what we call one of the hot zones, the red zones.”

Red zones indicate high community transmission rates and while Georgia is doing better than other states in terms of rising cases, some hospital CEO’s who met with Governor Brian Kemp on Wednesday expressed concerns about staffing levels especially in view of rising cases.

Bill Lee, the CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton indicated that he was speaking for rural hospitals when he described the dilemma of his 50 bed facility. “We currently have a census of five or six COVID positive patients so when you’re thinking about 50 beds, that is a significant number. Since Thanksgiving we have seen an upswing in numbers and actually had two COVID related deaths Tuesday,” Lee told the governor.

Smaller facilities may be able to turn to our regional hospitals, but the CDC says the point is to bend the curve.

It’s also recommending that if you’re over 65 or have significant health conditions that you should not enter any indoor public space where anyone is unmasked. It also recommends that you have groceries and medications delivered.

Redfield says his biggest regret is that Americans have not consistently embraced the messaging during the pandemic. He held up a mask and said “this is not a political statement, it’s a public health tool.”

Redfield said during the forum that the U.S is potentially looking at another 150,000 to 200,000 deaths before we get into February. so this is really a significant time.”

“The reality is that December, January and February are going to be tough times,” said Redfield. “I actually believe they are going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.”