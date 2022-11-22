HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The civil trial connected to Mallory Beach’s death will not happen in January after all.

Judge Daniel Hall granted the request of Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys to delay the civil case. Murdaugh’s lawyers had asked for the delay so Alex could be focused on his upcoming criminal murder trial.

Mallory Beach’s family has sued Murdaugh and the estates of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, as well as Parker’s in connection with Mallory’s death back in March of 2019.

Paul Murdaugh was drunk when the boat he was driving crashed into a piling, throwing Mallory into the water. Her body was found seven days later.

The Judge did not set a new trial date. Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial is set to begin on January 23.