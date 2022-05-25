SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Liberty County man faces 24.5 years in prison for producing and possession of child porn.

A grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia sentenced John Keegan, 31, to 295 months in prison. Keegan was charged with production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, said David Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Keegan also must pay a $3,000 fine, register as a sex offender and serve 15 years of supervised release.

“John Paul Keegan is being held responsible for his truly detestable exploitation of vulnerable children,” Estes said. “This substantial prison sentence holds Keegan accountable and protects the community from this predator.”

Keegan’s wife, Sharon, 30, also faces a minimum of 15 years in prison up to 30 years for production of child pornography. She plead guilty in April.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a cyber tip in May 2020. Agents were able to find the Keegan’s mobile home where they seized several electronic devices containing images and videos of child sexual exploitation, Estes said.

“Keegan will now face accountability for his heinous acts and the immeasurable pain he inflicted upon innocent children,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Children are among our most vulnerable populations and HSI and its law enforcement partners will continue to use all available resources to protect them from exploitation.”

Estes urges anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can call the NCMEC at 800-843-5678, or submit a tip online.