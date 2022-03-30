HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Lowcountry is one step closer to a state-of-the-art terminal at the Hilton Head Regional Airport.

That’s after the Beaufort County Council on Monday gave the airport the “go-ahead” to start the bidding process for construction.

“It’s going to be one of the most impactful and transformative projects we are going to see in a long time,” says Jon Rembold, Beaufort County Airports Director.

The $55 million project will go up for construction bids this May. It will include 43,000 more square feet for terminal space, parking, passenger departure and more.

“Security will be much more streamlined, baggage claim will be excellent and normal carousels you would expect,” Rembold said.

A survey just two years ago showed the Hilton Head Airport brings in about a half a billion dollars every year to the area.

And that number doesn’t account for the dozen new flights that wing their way in every summer.

“Three flights a day in 2018 going to Charlotte,” details Rembold. “And last Summer we had 25 different departures going to 16 different cities.”

Rembold says the expansion doesn’t mean the airport will be adding even more air traffic.

“This doesn’t get us too big,” says Rembold. “What this does is it allows us to serve people correctly with the flights we have. We may add a few flights, but that’s going to be a convenience factor as well.”

The airport already owns most of the property needed and has $20 million in the bank from the Federal Aviation Administration for funding.

More grants are being applied for the help defray the cost. The County is prepared to pay at least $5 million as well. Which by the numbers is a drop in the bucket compared to its economic impact.

“About two years ago we did a study,” explains Rembold. “The impact was about half a billion a year. So that means something. This is the goose that lays the golden egg every season for the Island and for the County.”

The construction process itself could be an economic boom to the area. A project this size could bring in $150 million in jobs and materials.

But more than money, Rembold says this is great for the future of the Island and the Lowcountry for a different, simpler reason.

“We are going to see more robust activity around here and more happiness. We exist to create happiness.”

The bids will be collected by mid-May and a company for construction picked by mid-June.

The project should be underway by the end of the year and completed by mid-2025.

Full project information:

https://www.beaufortcountysc.gov/topics/hilton-head-island-airport-upgrade/index.html