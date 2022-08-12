SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Commissioners voted to include a penny sales tax called TSPLOST onto ballots for Chatham County residents this coming November.

The tax will focus on improving transportation throughout Chatham County. If passed, TSPLOST would bring in upwards of $400 million to Chatham County.

Commissioners say that money would be put in-part towards the elimination of 10 railroad crossings throughout the county, including those on President Street and Highway 21 in Garden City.

“In order to fix the flooding that’s happened throughout the whole county, in order to fix the roadways that need fixing because, now everybody in here will agree, that railroad on President Street is a nuisance,” Chairman Chester Ellis explained.

County Commissioners would also like to repurpose over $3 million leftover from special purpose local option sales tax 5. That money would go towards helping repurpose the county’s drainage system by improving the more than 40 waterways all across Chatham County.

“To know the pattern of those canals and those waterways is important for us to come up with a solution for how we take care of flooding throughout the county,” Ellis said. “There is not one area in the county that doesn’t experience floods during one time or another.”

Commissioners also had some news for small business owners in the county.

They still have $1 million left to help those who were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have approximately about a million dollars still left that we need to spend before we have to return that money back to the government, and I hope we don’t return anything back,” Ellis said.

The county will hold a workshop on Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum to provide more information on the small business application, as well as how to become eligible for those funds.