RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It is a Lowcountry organization with one goal, to help veterans enjoy their life after service and make sure they know they are not alone.

Operation Patriots Forward Operating Base (OPFOB) is putting on a big show to raise money for the programs to help men and women that served.

The latest statistics show as many as 44 veterans a day take their own life. OPFOB works every day to show them there are other options and better days ahead.

“We have had a lot of veterans that we have helped in one way or another,” said Roy Brown, Jr., OPFOB Founder. “We are often asked about measurables. Our biggest measurable is that any veteran or first responder that has come through our gate has not committed suicide and we are pretty proud of that.”

JR, as he is known to friends, served three years in Iraq as a Marine and contractor. JR dealt with his own PTSD struggles after returning home from war. He utilized the VA and participated in a variety of treatment plans, and even found a civilian psychologist that he was able to work with.

But, being outside, whether it’s working, golfing, hunting, fishing, or shooting, has always provided JR the most relief from all of his stress and anxiety.

And connecting with like-minded combat Veterans through outdoor activity to restore the camaraderie JR had throughout his years of deployments helped foster even more healing.

He bought a property in Ridgeland and has turned it into a place to shoot, fish play and most of all connect with others veterans who might need help.

OPFOB is holding a benefit concert Saturday night at their property in Ridgeland with 100% of the proceeds going to help their mission.

The show is headlined by Justin Moore, who has the number-one country song in the nation right now.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are still available. If you can’t make it yourself you can also buy a ticket so a veteran can attend the show.

If you would like to find out about tickets or how you can sponsor a veteran to come to the show, click or tap here.