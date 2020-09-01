Council members to refile ethics complaints against Savannah alderwoman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two ethics complaints were filed this week against Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter by fellow Savannah City Council members.

According to City Attorney Bates Lovett, the complaints have been dismissed because they weren’t sworn by the complainants. But News 3 is told they will be refiled.

Earlier this week, District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee made the first complaint, alleging that Gibson-Carter intentionally misled the public and physically threatened other council members.

On Tuesday, council members Detric Leggett, Linda Wilder-Bryan and Nick Palumbo — representing Districts 2, 3 and 4 — filed a separate ethics complaint accusing the Post 1 At-Large alderwoman of violating meeting decorum during a recent executive session.

The three council members allege Gibson-Carter used vulgar language during the executive session and repeatedly interrupted others while the Council discussed the city manager search.

“Alderwoman Gibson-Carter continued to interrupt the other members of Council, including Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan,” the complaint reads, in part. “When asked to please allow members of Council to finish their statements and refrain from using inflammatory language, Alderwoman Gibson-Carter then said ‘It’s called America, and if you keep sending for me I’ll come for you,’ indicating physical harm to Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan.”

Purtee tells News 3 he filed an addendum on Tuesday. Palumbo says he, Leggett, and Wilder-Bryan will be filing an addendum as well.

Gibson-Carter has not commented on the complaints against her but will be holding a news conference on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. WSAV NOW will provide live coverage on this page.

Note: Explicit language included in one complaint below