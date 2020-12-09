Council members ready to move on after ethics violation by alderwoman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The members of Savannah City Council who filed ethics complaints against Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter say they’re ready to move on.

Earlier this year, District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee made the first complaint, alleging that Gibson-Carter intentionally misled the public and physically threatened other council members.

Council members Detric Leggett, Linda Wilder-Bryan and Nick Palumbo — representing Districts 2, 3 and 4 — filed a separate ethics complaint accusing the Post 1 At-Large alderwoman of violating meeting decorum during an executive session.

In October, Savannah’s three-member ethics committee unanimously ruled that Gibson-Carter violated the City’s ethics ordinance.

Since then, it’s remained a point of contention among city leaders, most recently evidenced by a heated exchange between the alderwoman and Mayor Van Johnson during a regular council meeting.

However, Palumbo, Purtee and Wilder-Bryan said Tuesday Gibson-Carter apologized in private to the city manager a few days ago.

“We extend that forgiveness,” Palumbo said, “and we understand that forgiveness doesn’t exonerate the perpetrator but forgiveness liberates the victims and allows our city to move on and return to the work that we are proud of.”

The city council had the option to censure Gibson-Carter as a formal expression of their disapproval of her actions. But the council members said they don’t plan to pursue the matter any further.

“We want to be able to, as adults and professionals, disagree, but agree to do what the people elected each of us to do,” Wilder-Bryan said.