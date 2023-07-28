BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Administrator has been fired just days after he was placed on leave by the County Council.

Eric Greenway took the job in June 2021 but just two years into his five-year contract, he’s out of a job.

“We have voted to terminate him with cause,” Council Chairman Joe Passiment said Friday. “This still is a personnel matter and we are advised by our legal counsel we cannot talk about it yet. We will talk about it when we are told we can.”

John Robinson, assistant county administrator of Public Safety, will now serve as acting county administrator.

It all started with a complaint of misconduct that came to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Sheriff PJ Tanner and 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone did feel there was enough to have someone outside of the county look into it. The Public Integrity Unit in South Carolina’s 1st Solicitor District is now reviewing the complaint.

Meanwhile, former employee Lisa Lynch, who was fired Tuesday, is now claiming retaliation, saying she went in the next day and testified to the council about months of sexual harassment by Greenway.

The council has already started a full review of all county purchases and contracts since the beginning of the year, but officials won’t say if that’s part of the misconduct complaint against Greenway.

Because he was fired with cause, Greenway is not due any severance pay or buyout of any kind. The former administrator now has five days to file a lawsuit about that decision and appeal his firing.

WSAV tried to contact various members of the council, but they say because it’s a personnel decision and there is the possibility of a lawsuit, they were advised by lawyers not to comment.