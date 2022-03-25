PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The future of Port Wentworth still hangs in the balance.

Mayor Gary Norton recently announced an effort to divide the city, backed by a bill that would make Port Wentworth part of unincorporated Chatham County.

It comes in the wake of walkouts by City Manager Edwin Booth and five other city employees who resigned last month over “a hostile work environment.”

And as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reportedly looks into those allegations, the city is moving forward with options for dissolving the city charter.

Thursday night, the council approved a feasibility study to look into how the city may be split.

Overall, the council meeting seemed more organized, considering the power struggle at previous meetings. All council members took part, including Mayor Gary Norton, who had not been present for a meeting since Booth resigned.

Nonetheless, residents are concerned for the livelihood of their city.

“Right now, I feel like you guys are arguing like my 10 and 14-year-old,” said Chris Hanks, a concerned citizen. “Every time I turn around, there’s something new going on.”

“I hear so much misinformation,” another resident said. “I hear we could become unincorporated Savannah. I hear the town is going to become two towns. I hear the old town could be part of the ports.”

At this time, there’s no word yet when the feasibility study will begin.