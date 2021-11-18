Costco grand opening met with long line in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – A long-awaited addition to Pooler officially opened its doors Thursday morning.

Costco is now up and running in the Mosaic Town Center, bringing hundreds of jobs with it.

The grand opening was met with a long line of eager shoppers.

“I actually got here around 2 in the morning,” one Costco shopper told WSAV.

“It’s just positive…it’s the retail, bringing people in, visitors,” said Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton, “and I’m sure it will spur other retail, restaurants to come.”

At the intersection of I-16 and Pooler Parkway, the new location likely means more traffic for an already congested area. Benton said the city is looking into ways to address it.

You do need a membership to shop at Costco, which can range anywhere from $60 to $100 yearly.