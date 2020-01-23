Coroner featured in ‘Midnight in the Garden’ book dies at 88

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia physician who served as coroner in the Savannah area and was featured in the bestselling book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” has died.

Betty Ann Brannen of Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Homes confirmed Dr. James C. Metts Jr. died at his Savannah home Monday at age 88.

Metts long kept a hectic schedule, treating poor and uninsured patients by day and pronouncing people dead at whatever odd hours police needed him as Chatham County’s elected coroner.

He’s featured in a chapter of John Berendt’s 1994 nonfiction bestseller on the trials of a prominent antiques dealer charged in a deadly shooting.

