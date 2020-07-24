Coronavirus cases in Chatham Co. top 4,000

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County is seeing it’s highest seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The Coastal Health Department is reporting more than 8,000 cases districtwide, close to 50% of those numbers come from Chatham County’s population.

As of Friday there are 4,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chatham County.

Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District says community transmission is still high, but the number of hospitalizations may be leveling out.

“They are still much higher than they where we were not too long ago, but they actually have leveled off or dropped minimally in one day,” said Davis, “but of course one day does not a trend make.”

People in the 20 to 29 year age range continue to drive infections and Davis says that’s why their cooperation in contract tracing investigations is absolutely vital.

“If you are a case and somebody from public health calls you, please cooperate and help us to narrow the circle of spread,” said Davis, “lets put it that way.”

The percent of tests coming back positive is at 13% district-wide, although the number coming out of the health department is only 7%. Davis says that’s still worrisome.

The director says the good news is turnaround times for test results could be seeing an improvement thanks to a new lab contract with the state.

He says this new lab promises to process 10,000 test results a day.

“The plan is to switch some of the districts in the state to this new lab, which therefore would take a load off the one we are currently using,” said Davis. “Hopefully, together, the two of them would be able to produce a much better turnaround time.”

Chatham County’s seven-day rolling average saw a 327% increase in just the past month. Davis says as of Friday, the 14-day rolling average is trending down.

He also says we are now approaching the window where we could see a jump in infections from the fourth of July weekend. As of now, the numbers are remaining somewhat steady.