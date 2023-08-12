SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cooling facilities will be available at multiple locations around Savannah on Saturday.
The following community centers and pools will be available:
Community Centers:
- Grant Center
1310 Richards Ave.
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tompkins Regional Center
2333 Ogeechee Road
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Windsor Forest Regional Center
414 Briarcliff Circle
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- W.W. Law Regional Center
900 E. Bolton St.
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Pool hours:
- Bowles C. Ford
1900 Stiles Ave.
1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
- Daffin
1301 E. Victory Dr.
1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
- W.W. Law
900 E. Bolton St.
1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
- Tompkins
2333 Ogeechee Road
1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and4 to 6 p.m.
Homeless Service Provider Partners are also extending hours and services to serve persons experiencing homelessness:
- Union Mission
120 Fahm St.
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Salvation Army
3100 Montgomery St.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Old Savannah City Mission
2414 Bull St.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The city is also enforcing heat safety ordinances for horses which will impact several local tour companies.
When the heat index exceeds 110 degrees, horse-drawn carriages are not allowed to operate on City streets. Horses can be kept at their stands to keep cool or returned to their stables if they can safely do so.