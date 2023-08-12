SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cooling facilities will be available at multiple locations around Savannah on Saturday.

The following community centers and pools will be available:

Community Centers:

Grant Center

1310 Richards Ave.

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tompkins Regional Center

2333 Ogeechee Road

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Windsor Forest Regional Center

414 Briarcliff Circle

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

W.W. Law Regional Center

900 E. Bolton St.

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pool hours:

Bowles C. Ford

1900 Stiles Ave.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Daffin

1301 E. Victory Dr.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

W.W. Law

900 E. Bolton St.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Tompkins

2333 Ogeechee Road

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and4 to 6 p.m.

Homeless Service Provider Partners are also extending hours and services to serve persons experiencing homelessness:

Union Mission

120 Fahm St.

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salvation Army

3100 Montgomery St.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Savannah City Mission

2414 Bull St.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city is also enforcing heat safety ordinances for horses which will impact several local tour companies.

When the heat index exceeds 110 degrees, horse-drawn carriages are not allowed to operate on City streets. Horses can be kept at their stands to keep cool or returned to their stables if they can safely do so.