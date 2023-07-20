SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —

Cooling facilities will be available at multiple locations around Savannah on Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21.

The following community centers and pools will be available:

Community Centers:

Grant Center -1310 Richards Ave.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eastside Regional Center – 415 Goebel Ave.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hudson Hill Center – 2227 Hudson St.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Delaware Center – 1815 Lincoln St.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tompkins Regional Center – 2333 Ogeechee Road

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Windsor Forest Regional Center – 414 Briarcliff Circle

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

W.W. Law Regional Center – 900 E. Bolton St.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pools – Thursday hours:

Bowles C. Ford – 1900 Stiles Ave.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Daffin – 1301 E. Victory Dr.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m.

W.W. Law – 900 E. Bolton St.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Tompkins – 2333 Ogeechee Road

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Local homeless service providers will also be extending hours at several locations to assist unhoused individuals.

Union Mission – 120 Fahm St.

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salvation Army – 3100 Montgomery St.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Savannah City Mission – 2414 Bull St.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Come as You are Deliverance Ministry – 4429 Skidaway Road

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The City is also enforcing heat safety ordinances for horses which will impact several local tour companies.

When the heat index exceeds 110 degrees, horse-drawn carriages are not allowed to operate on City streets. Horses can be kept at their stands to keep cool or returned to their stables if they can safely do so.