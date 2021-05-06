Convicted molester admits to distributing child porn while at Savannah prison transitional center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a Savannah man admitted he distributed child pornography from inside a state prison transitional center after serving a sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.

Melton Andrew Padgett Jr., 47, of Savannah, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of Distribution of Child Pornograph.

In his guilty plea, Padgett admitted sharing videos of child exploitation through a social media messaging service. During that same time Padgett was completing a state prison term and was being housed in the Coastal Transitional Center in Savannah.

Padgett has prior convictions for child molestation and failing to register as a sex offender.

“This defendant is a shocking example of a child predator who shared videos of child exploitation even as his sentence for a previous offense was nearing its end,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes.

According to the DOJ, Georgia’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March 2020 that led investigators to Padgett.

Padgett faces a possible sentence of up to 40 years in federal prison, along with substantial financial penalties.