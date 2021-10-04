Controversy over Weeping Time site heating up again

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The controversy over the Weeping Time site is heating up again. There’s now legal action over a proposed housing development on a place some still argue is sacred ground.

Members of the Weeping Time Coalition are filing a notice with the mayor and the city, claiming a recent land survey was not sent to the proper state agency for review. That survey says the Salvation Army housing project is close to but not technically part of the Weeping Time land where the largest slave auction in the south took place.

But the coalition still disagrees, saying the land in question is relevant because thousands attended the auction.

“It was basically tailgating at a slave sale and therefore all the property associated with the sale is historic and that definitely includes all of the property that the salvation army wants to build on,” says Reverend Leonard Small, Weeping Time Coalition member.

The coalition says the city needs to send the survey to the state historical review board for its consideration but has not done so.