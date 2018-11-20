Controversial Herbal Remedy now available on Hilton Head Video

It's an herbal remedy that many people swear by, but others still have questions about what CBD Oil is..

"Cannabidiol" is supposed to give you the benefits of marijuana without getting you high.

A shop that sells the controversial oil is now open in the Lowcountry.

"Your CBD Store" is a chain that has 80 locations around the united states, including now on Hilton Head Island.

Jessica Rollins is not only running the new Your CBD Store on William Hilton Parkway, but she's a customer too. Dealing with osteo arthritis in her spine and bad scoliosis, she turned to CBD for help.

"I was taking pain killers and muscle relaxers and this works so much better, i hardly take them at all anymore." explains Jessica Rollins of Your CBD Store.



The non-intoxicating marijuana extract is being credited with helping treat a host of medical problems, "It's for relaxation, it can help with stress, anxiety depression, insomnia if you can't sleep at night, ADD, ADHD."

"We sell the medical part of the plant," explains Jessica. "It's not marijuana, it comes from the industrial hemp plant, basically what it is, it helps with different ailments, so it can help with anxiety depression, arthritis things like that without getting you the high of THC."

The controversial cannabidiol product comes in various forms, from gummies to oils to creams and lotions. It's designed to be good for people or their pets.

"Is this marijuana? How does this taste? those are the two question we get mostly."

While your would think its a young person's product, Jessica says their average customer is actually over 55 years old.

"It's mostly for older people who don't want to go into a vape store, or head shop and feel uncomfortble in those situations."

If you have questions, you can research yourself right inside the store, which provides customers with information to go with the products.

"You cannot overdose on it, all that can happen is if you take too much you can excrete it like a vitami," says Jessica. "and you are basically wasting your money if you take too much of it."

The cream targets pain area, the gummies for anxiety. The oils for overall pain management and well being.



All for a cost of somewhere between 12 and 90 dollars for a bite-- or a bottle.



"it can help people without giving them the high and thats what we are going for."

CBD products are legal in 30 states but "not" regulated by the FDA, which says some varieties don't contain as much CBD as promised on the label.

While some people swear by CBD, some experts also say that not enough clinicial trials have been done to say if it is a "viable" alternative to painkillers.

