BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A 35-year-old construction worker at the Bryan County megasite died on Saturday after a fall.

According to the Bryan County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Hyundai Metaplant construction site.

In a statement from Hyundai Motor Group, officials said the worker fell from a three-story paint shop structure. It was roughly a 60-foot fall, the coroner’s office said.

According to Hyundai, it appears the worker’s safety harness failed.

“Together with the contractor and the relevant authorities, we are fully supporting the investigation to understand the full circumstances of the incident to ensure this type of accident does not reoccur,” Hyundai stated.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has yet to be released.

“The safety and security of everyone in our facility and at the construction site is our highest priority and we have full commitment to following Occupational Industrial Safety and Health policies,” Hyundai stated, adding, “We express our deepest condolences to the individual’s family, friends and coworkers.”

The Savannah Harbor Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority released the following statement on the worker’s death:

The Savannah Harbor Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority offers its condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of the subcontractor who died on April 29 at the construction site for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America. The employee was employed by a subcontractor on the site. Hyundai Motor Group’s, Hyundai Engineering America’s, and the subcontractor’s primary concern has been and will continue to be the safety and security of everyone on the construction site. They are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Bryan County’s fire department, EMS and sheriff’s office responded to the incident.

Construction on the main buildings at the site began in April.