BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton is set to begin a capital improvement project to enhance the Oyster Factory Park event area beginning in January. Construction is scheduled to last until late April.

Beaufort Construction of SC, LLC, is set to install numerous features to the event area in hopes of making the park more user friendly and easier to maintain.

The project features:

a brick terrace and steps adjacent to the existing pavilion

a large gathering deck built around a live oak tree in the park’s center

a bandstand with an adjacent paver dance floor

a perimeter brick and tabby sidewalk

crushed stone surface to the interior of the space

upgraded power service to accommodate events/food trucks and enhanced lighting

site furnishings and landscaping.

“Oyster Factory Park is one of the most popular event spaces in Bluffton,” Town Manager Stephen Steese said. “The casual, sandy open space has served the public well throughout the years however, the high demand for this space for diverse public and private events has proved the need to enhance this space and provide better protection for this natural space. This project will provide a designated section for bands, food trucks, dancing as well as improved surfaces for better water flow and more protection for the root systems of the beautiful trees throughout this space.”

During construction, no events will be scheduled in the pavilion area of the park and all private functions will take place on the opposite side of the park where the Garvin-Garvey House is located.

Public restrooms, located in the event area, will be open during construction. The area between the pavilion and The Bluffton Oyster Company will be closed to the public during construction.

This is an exception to the event rules due to construction and the high demand for the park. After construction, events will resume on the pavilion side.