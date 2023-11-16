SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Construction is underway at the site of a future industrial park. The Central Port Logistics Center will be the largest industrial park in Savannah, once completed.

It is conveniently under a 7-mile, a 15-minute drive, to the Port of Savannah, which serves 44 percent of the US population.

“It’s the proximity to the port that is just a tremendous competitive advantage, both for capital development partners,” Cliff Pyron, CCO of the Georgia Ports Authority told News 3. “For the supply chains, this is an incredibly valuable asset.”

Building 1 is a Cross Dock Building. The second, dubbed “Building 11”, is a CSX rail-serviced building designed to serve the plastic resin and paper exporters.

An interchange off Veterans Parkway has been added to make the drive to and from the port easier.

John Porter, CEO of Capital Development Partners Incorporated said this park should not directly impact the residential area.

“This interchange is only meant for industrial locations… We can get these trucks on our roads without having to intermingle with the public traffic. That’s the big key to it right there,” Porter says.

Pyron says no other port in the US is growing like they are, and the new logistics center helps them do just that.

“The Georgia Ports currently has about 2 billion in capex projects going on right now as we speak, and over the next 12 years, we are going to spend about 4.5 billion. We’re continuing to build an enterprise that is unique and scalable,” Pyron said.

This new park will also bring almost 1,500 jobs to the southeast once completed, by summer 2024.