CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Some Chatham County residents are in trouble with the law after failing to pay their Fire Service Protection Fee.

One resident was in court on Tuesday night after receiving a criminal subpoena in the mail last December. She says she does not think she should pay so much money, considering she has insurance and does not know where this money is going.

“They say they can put your fire out, but they don’t want to tell you anything. They don’t want you to ask any questions… like how can you do that,” Annette Hickey says.

Hickey has lived in unincorporated Chatham County for almost her entire life. She owns three properties, which total 13 acres. Her unpaid fire fee is almost $2,000 dollars.

According to the county website, if you do not pay your fire fee, “A late fee of $25 or 10% of the outstanding balance, whichever is greater, will be applied. If it is not resolved in Recorders court, the case will be transferred to Magistrate Court, where the outcome may result in a lien being placed on the property to recover the Fire Fee and all late fees and court costs.”

It costs homeowners 14 cents per square foot for fire services. If a property does not have a structure on it, the owner is required to pay a $100 flat-rate fee.

Hickey says, she did not know about the new calculation and apparently missed a meeting about the change.

“He basically said they publicized it in the newspaper. So, I asked him how many people showed up and he said, maybe two or three.”

The fee covers the county’s contract with “Chatham Emergency Services”, the private company that handles fire calls in the area. According to County Chairman Chester Ellis, CES is in major debt due to unpaid fire fees.

“I feel like I’m paying basically for them to collect money to build a new place, not for to pay the people who are already working. I don’t know what it’s for, really,” Hickey says.

News 3 reported last week, the commission is considering creating a county-ran fire department. Hickey says… she does not think this would change anything.

“I think that’s not going to help with that. That’s just going to make everybody’s price go up more because they’re going to build buildings that are going to cost us more money. They’re going to tax you more, or they’re going to turn this into a tax one or the other. It’s not going to help,” Hickey says.

News 3 asked Hickey what her ideal solution for this issue is. She says, the county commission should revisit it and consider lowering costs.

News 3 reached out to Chatham County’s Public Information Office. We have not yet heard back.