SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department is set to get a big donation from a star who recently paid a visit to the Hostess City.

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor’s Irish whiskey company is set to donate $100,000 to Savannah’s fire department. McGregor was in Savannah for last week’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and stopped by to visit the department while in town.

According to a resolution that will be taken up during Thursday’s city council meeting, the donation from Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey will help the department buy gear bags that to better protect firefighters.