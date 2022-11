SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Connor’s Temple Baptist Church is hosting a candlelight musical next month.

The musical is apart of celebrating Mr. E. Larry McDuffie’s 86th birthday and his 71-year history in Gospel music. The Savannah Chapter of GMWA is hosting the event.

The rehearsal dates are Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.