Congressman Carter meets with GA blueberry farmers to discuss federal disaster aid
ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) - Congressman Buddy Carter met with farmers in Alma Monday to discuss federal funding.
Georgia is one of the nation’s leading producers of blueberries. However, recent storms, like the freezing temperatures that hit the state in 2017, have destroyed farmers’ crops.
President Donald Trump recently signed a $19 billion disaster aid bill to help these people recover.
"They'll be able to fill out the form and apply for the relief that's out there,” Congressman Carter said. “It's going to be through the WHIP program, which is Wildfire Hurricane Indemnity Program, and that's a good program. That has worked in the past. We are excited about that.”
Affected farmers can go to their local Farm Bureau to start the paperwork to apply for disaster relief.
