Congressman Carter defends Trump on phone call amid impeachment inquiry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As issues surrounding the impeachment inquiry recently launched by leaders in the U.S. House continue to be the talk of the country, Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter offered his reaction earlier this week.

Carter, who represents Georgia’s 1st District, is normally a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and indicated his skepticism about the inquiry.

The congressman said he would suggest people read the notes of the transcript made available by the White House. The notes outline the conversation between President Trump and the new president of Ukraine in which Trump asks Ukraine’s assistance in investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s son.

Carter said he feels everyone should read the transcript, saying “the conversation just flows.”

“The conversation flows like you would expect it to flow,” Carter added. “Now, you could take a sentence or two out of context and say ‘I got you here,’ but if you read it in its entirety, you’ll see the sequence of the conversation is just what you’d expect it to be, the flow of the conversation.

“They start off with, ‘We’re trying to clean up corruption’ and, ‘Oh, speaking of corruption.'”

Carter said he wasn’t necessarily bothered by the “do me a favor” phrase used by President Trump, again saying people need to look at the context of the entire conversation.

The congressman also reiterated allegations that Vice President Joe Biden had something to do with the firing of a Ukranian prosecutor that was reportedly looking into actions of Biden’s son.

Carter called the whistleblower report hearsay, at this point, and said while he feels the country will get through this he also told News 3 that last week “was one of the tensest I can ever remember in Washington.”

