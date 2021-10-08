Congressman Buddy Carter talks COVID mandates, debt ceiling and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia 1st District Congressman Buddy Carter sat down with WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw Friday for a discussion on the local impacts of his work in Washington.

Part of the conversation focused on a letter Carter and his Republican colleagues from the Peach State sent to the U.S. Secretary of Education opposing federally mandated vaccines in schools.

Tyus-Shaw asked about his thoughts on a nationwide mandate.

“Well, first of all, I’m a strong advocate for the vaccine. I think the vaccine is safe and effective and I encourage everyone to get the vaccine,” Carter said, adding, “however, it should not be mandated.”

The congressman has said he’s taken the vaccine but has been critical of President Joe Biden’s requirements for federal employees and plans for the private sector.

“Whether you get a vaccine or not is between you and your pharmacist, between you and your family, not between you and the government,” said Carter, who is a pharmacist himself. He said taking precautions against the virus is key.

Tyus-Shaw also asked the congressman about the debt ceiling deal, the Georgia Senate race and more. Watch the full conversation in the video above.