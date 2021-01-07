Congressman Carter condemns mob at Capitol but does not support removal of President Trump

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter, who represents the 1st district, said Thursday that he was not injured and his office was not damaged in the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. But he called for more arrests, saying that what took place was nothing short of anarchy.

Supporters of President Donald Trump staged an insurrection as they broke windows and overran Capitol Police. Four people died in the melee, including one woman who was shot by Capitol Police.

Carter said on Wednesday afternoon, he was one of the last House members to leave the chamber as rioters tried to breach the door. The congressman said it was one of the “saddest days” of his life to see colleagues forced to leave the chamber and the building vandalized.

“Regardless of whether you are a Republican, Democrat or Independent, you don’t agree with this, you condemn this and all of us do,” Carter said.

Those involved in the riot had attended a Trump rally earlier where the president said the election had been stolen and then encouraged those present to “march to the Capitol” where House and Senate members were set to vote to certify results of the presidential election from the Electoral College.

Many leaders say that Trump incited the violence that followed and today, 100 members of the House have called for the president to be removed from office in his last 13 days. Carter said he would not support removal.

“Keep in mind, the president encouraged people to come to Washington, D.C., and he encouraged people to protest. He did not encourage people to do what this mob did, in fact, he sent out a tweet very shortly after this happened telling people to settle down,” said Carter.

Critics say by the time the tweet was sent, the damage had been done and that Trump had already “lit the match” that caused the melee.

Carter said the “president may have asked people to come to protest, but when individuals crossed the line it was the actions of those individuals alone.”

Capitol Police are being criticized today for the response and for allowing members of the mob to breach the building. But Carter praised their efforts in keeping members of Congress safe. He acknowledged that a thorough review of the response was needed.

Thursday, many members of Congress, including some Republicans, were expressing concerns about what may happen before Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. Carter told News 3 he believes that the president has now acknowledged the results of the election and committed to a transition of power.

Carter said he can only hope that the spectacle and violence yesterday might finally serve to pull us closer together.