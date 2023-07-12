BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Concerns grow about how the future Hyundai plant in Bryan County could cause pollution to the Ogeechee River.

Riverkeepers are bracing for the impact it may have on our waterways. They say if pollution levels are not kept within the environmental protection division’s standards, the river will be at risk for contamination.

The Hyundai plant will be using the Ogeechee River to dump its wastewater. It will go through a treatment facility to ensure that the water put back into the environment is clean. Bryan County Commissioner, Carter Infinger, says this process will be safe.

“With the Hyundai plant going in, it’s a big development — hundreds of acres,” Ben Kirsch, Ogeechee Riverkeepers legal director said. “With hundreds of acres of impervious surface going in, the stormwater demand discharged from there is going to be a lot more than this area has seen previously.”

“We’re going to treat Hyundai’s wastewater [and] stormwater. It’s actually going to be sent to Savannah,” Infinger said. “Then when we get our plant done, we’re going to take it and treat it according to the EPD standards — Georgia EPD standards. It would be a higher quality of water going into the Ogeechee that’s what’s in the Ogeechee now.”

Kirsch says as the surrounding area continues to develop, pollution becomes a growing issue.

“It’s not just the Hyundai site,” Kirsch explained. “It’s all of the suppliers, it all of the warehouses [and] it’s the housing to house all of the workers that are coming in. The whole area is being impacted.”